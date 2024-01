Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts since 2020. The show has been at the top of TRP charts since it began. The story of a simple housewife won hearts and people loved Rupali Ganguly for her performance. Anupamaa has gone through a lot of issues in her life but it was Anuj who has supported her throughout. Despite facing Vanraj's (Sudhanshu Pandey) dirty thinking and betrayal, Anupamaa found peace with Anuj. But now, the story has changed again. The show has taken a leap and we see that Anupamaa and Anuj have been separated. Anuj Kapadia is not the villain for many of Anupamaa fans because he left the love of his life just because of a misunderstanding created by his mother and his daughter. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly requests fans not to throw hate for any character of the TV shows; says 'To pull down a human being is disgusting'

Rupali Ganguly talks about her real life Anuj

Rupali Ganguly's performance has always been appreciated and many women connect with her. Now, speaking to India Today, Rupali spoke about her real life Anuj. Yes, she shared how her husband, Ashwin Verma has been her biggest support when she took up Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Vanraj mocks Anu for being a bawarchi in America; Aadya succeeds to keep Anuj-Anupamaa away

In this world of glamour and hotness, people have accepted the simple and pretty, Anupamaa. Rupali Ganguly shared that she was a homemaker and was doing plays on the side. She shared that the industry was casting all 30-plus actors to play mothers to people in their 20s and she did not want to be known as a mother to the main star only. Also Read - TRP Report Week 1: Anupamaa has competition at the Top; Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel's fight in Bigg Boss 17 grabs attention

Trending Now

She added that she did get a few exciting offers, especially on OTT, but somehow, they never fell in place. She wanted some project for which she would leave her son behind at home and work but that had to be worth it. She said, "Never in my wildest dreams I thought things would pan out this way and I would have a show like Anupamaa."

Rupali reveals how Ashwin Verma took a backseat for her to concentrate on Anupamaa

She added that her husband is her backbone, biggest critic and supporter. She said she would have been nowhere if it wasn't for Ashwin. She shared that he took a back seat in his career to let Rupali have her moment in the sun. Ashwin Verma has always believed in Rupali and wanted her to get her due as an actor.

She said, "When Anupamaa came, he told me to go all out as he would take care of everything else. I really hope every woman finds a partner like that, who encourages them to realise their potential and live their dreams."

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

The show has taken a leap now and post that we have seen many new entries in the show. Sukirti Kandpal, Aurra Bhatnagar, Trishaan Shah, Dishi Duggal, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot have entered Anupamaa.