Rupali Ganguly is one of the most famous TV actresses we have in the industry. She has been working for around two decades, and currently, the actress is at the top thanks to her show Anupamaa. The Star Plus’ show has been ruling the TRP charts, and Rupali has surely created a huge fan base for herself with her amazing performance in it. Well, it is surely difficult for TV stars to travel by public transport because of the immense fan following they have. However, Rupali surprised her fans recently. Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia serenades his Anu aka Rupali Ganguly in the most romantic way making our hearts go boom [View Pics]

The actress took the Mumbai metro to beat the traffic. also shared a couple of more posts in which kids were playing with their parents on the metro train. The actress captioned one of her posts, “The simple joys of childhood…. The happiness of being with your parents….” Check out the posts below… Also Read - Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj proves he loves luxurious life; check his collection of lavish cars and bikes

Well, we are going to see some interesting twists and turns in Anupamaa in the upcoming episodes. But, today, MaAn fans got a very big surprise as Rupali shared a video on Instagram in which Anu and Anuj are doing a romantic dance to the song Laal Ishq. The actress captioned it as, “We Maan You all Thank you for all that you do for us.” Check out the video below…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Anupamaa has also been in the news for Paras Kalnawat’s exit from the show. The actor’s contract was terminated by the makers as he decided to go ahead and be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Sagar Parekh has replaced Paras as Samar in the show, and reportedly, the actor is gelling up very well with the cast already. Check out his reel with Rupali below…