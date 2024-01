Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on television that has been grabbing the top spot on the TRP charts. The makers leave no stone unturned in making their show interesting for the masses. The makers try to add high-voltage drama in the upcoming episode and often leave fans surprised. Anupama is constantly winning the hearts of the viewers for various reasons. In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu and Anuj both are in America and the MaAn fans wish them to meet each other. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Aadya warns Anu to not re enter in Anuj and her life; netizens call her ‘Maya ki vamp beti’

The storyline of Anupamaa revolves around Anupamaa who works for Yashpal at Spice and Chutney, an American Indian restaurant, and tries to create her own identity in America. The makers dropped yet another interesting promo for Anupamaa and gave a big gift to their fans. Well, in the promo, Anupamaa and Anuj are seen meeting each other for the first time in America after their separation. Well, this scene has given yet another hope for their reunion. Well, Anuj and Anupamaa's reunion might bring them closer soon.

Watch the video of Anupamaa

Actress Rupali Ganguly who essays the role of Anupamaa in the show spoke to a media portal and said that Anupamaa has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions. She said that Anupamaa is molding herself in the culture of America while keeping her roots in her mind, She even said that though Anupamaa has received employment there, destiny seems to have other plans for her. Rupali also said that Anupamaa and Anuj have encountered each other in America after their separation and she is sure that this has brought a wide smile and a sense of happiness for the MaAn fans. Will Anupamaa and Anuj's love rekindle? Will Anuj and Anupamaa reunite?