Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is one of the most loved TV shows. It began at a time when the whole world was fighting against coronavirus and were locked inside the house. The show began in 2020 and is now one of the best shows. It has been ruling the TRP charts since it began. It has got some amazing ratings and people love the story of Anupamaa. Rupali has been loved for her performance and appreciated for bringing out the emotions of Anupamaa so well. In the world of glamour, a simple mother, a housewife, became an inspiration for many.

Rupali Ganguly reveals Rajan Shahi was not sure about Anupamaa

Rupali spoke to Zoom TV about the show's successful run. She said that it was all Mahakaal's blessings and the blessings of people and the animals whom Rajan Shahi has given a place on the sets that the show is doing so well. She shared that when the show was starting, Rajan Shahi had said that he is presenting a 42-year-old as the protagonist and he is not sure if it will work.

Hence, all the actors who came on-board started with zero expectations. However, she feels that Rajan Shahi must have had a gut feeling that the show work otherwise he would have not made it. She said that she did not have an expectation and for her being cast as the leading at the age of 42 was a big thing. She only wanted to work hard for the opportunity she had got.

Rupali Ganguly hopes Anupamaa has a long run like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

She said that now all the actors in the show have been doing well and everyone has expectations from everyone that they would perform better. She also said that no one expected that she would do well in the show as the lead. She also added that it is a team effort behind the success of Anupamaa.

Rupali shared that in this time when TV shows don't even run for three to six months, they are going on strong for three and a half years. She then prayed that hope Anupamaa runs for ten and more years and should also break the records of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

She added that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai should also keep running. She said that everyone in Anupamaa now wants to work harder so that the show keeps getting successful. She also shared how all the actors are still nervous every day when he perform.

She shared that the show is blessed and she is blessed to be in Anupamaa.

Talking about the cast, the show also stars Alpana Buch, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parakh Madan, Madalsa Sharma, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others.