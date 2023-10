Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is currently making everyone cry. The show’s latest episodes have been emotional draining for the actors as well as for the audience. The promos of the show have left everyone disappointed. In the promos, we Samar’s death scene and also Anuj and Anupamaa’s separation. Fans are surely not happy with the story making them cry. In the latest episode, we saw a very emotional and heartbreaking scene of Anupamaa and Samar. Also Read - Anupamaa Top 7 upcoming twists: Samar and Anu's emotional conversation, Vanraj recalls Samar saving Anuj and more

Samar comes to meet his mother for the last time. He thanks his mother and asks her to feed him kheer. He also asks her to take care of his wife and his child. The way Rupali Ganguly and Sagar Parekh carried out these scenes is commendable.

Sagar entered Anupamaa after Paras Kalnawat left the show. He was quickly accepted by the audience as Samar. Samar had a lot of shades and he was Anupamaa's most loved baby. Samar was the ideal son who always supported his mother and always respected his family.

However, after his marriage with Dimpy we saw some changes in the character. Dimpy hated his family as they always wanted the kids to behave as they want to. Dimpy wanted her life’s control in her hands.

Hence, she was always seen misbehaving with everyone and especially with Anupamaa. Samar was also seen supporting Dimpy but he sometimes even scolded her. Earlier, while performing these scenes, Sagar spoke to Telly Chakkar about Samar’s support for Dimpy.

What if Sagar faces situations like Samar?

He was asked what he would have done in real life if he was stuck between his wife and family. Sagar said that it sounds scary to be in a situation like Samar as both are important for him. He said that it would be a difficult situation for a man and he would have tried to just solve things.

He shared that he would have made his family and his wife understand that relationships and bonds do need a bit of compromise.

Recently, Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram to pen down an emotional note for Sagar aka Samar. She revealed how it was emotional to bid goodbye to her previous child.

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, we will see Anuj revealing that Samar is no more. Anupamaa will breakdown hearing the news and Vanraj will put all the blame on Anuj.