The TV show Anupamaa has everyone's attention. Rajan Shahi's show is ruled by Rupali Ganguly and all her fans are bowled over by her acting chops. She plays the lead role and has now become synonymous with Anupamaa. The current track of Anupamaa is all about her separation from Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna. He left everything and moved to Mumbai to be with his daughter Chhoti Anu. He pinned all the blame on Anupamaa and decided to part ways with her. Now, she has started her own dance academy and is trying to move on. But Anuj and Anupamaa's story hasn't ended yet.

In a recent episode, we saw aka Anuj Kapadia asking Barkha to return all the stuff of Anupamaa. Barkha visits Anupamaa's home and brings her all the things and even the gold. She makes some condescending remarks about her house being small, and how she did not concentrate on her life with Anuj. However, Anupamaa was in no mode to take shit from anyone. She gave it back to Barkha and how! Anupamaa pulled off a savage dialogue in English and now her fans are clapping for her. She said, "Don't you dare to gaslight me because I will fire up and if I fire up to mein aag laga dugi aag." All the Anupamaa fans are stating that her swag is back. Barkha was left shocked and how.

Don't you dare to gaslight, me becoz I will fire up ?and if i fire up to mein aag laga dugi aag ??? Anu rocked ??? BB shocked ??#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/jRokT98Hq4 — Monika (@MonikabhartiMo1) April 17, 2023

You go my girl! This was the sexiest moment of today! pic.twitter.com/kRf4PEq9WM — Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) April 17, 2023

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, we will see Anuj and Anu coming face-to-face after their separation. It will be due to that they will meet. He arranges a meeting saying that there is some emergency. Will Anupamaa and Anuj be able to sort their differences? We will have to wait and see! For more entertainment news, stay tuned.