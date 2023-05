Anupamaa TV show has become the most favourite of all. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna aka Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's chemistry in the TV show has got everyone talking. They are loved by their fans and Anupamaa is the top show on TRP charts. Naturally, being associated with the top show brings a lot of fame for all. Anupamaa has a strong supporting star cast too. Rushad Rana plays the role of Anirudh Gandhi - Kavya's ex-husband in Anupamaa. Recently, he marked his return on the show. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Katha Ankahee and more: Which TOP TV shows' twists kept you hooked? Vote Now

talks about his return to Anupamaa

Rushad Rana is married to Ketaki who is the creative director of Anupamaa. So there have been whispers suggesting that he returned to the show because of his wife. In an interview with Etimes, Rushad Rana reacted to the same and stated that he does not take such comments to heart and rather laughs it off. He mentioned that he bagged Anupamaa much before he married Ketaki. He was quoted saying, "Since my wife Ketaki is the creative director of the show, there are often comments on how I must have re-entered the show because she is associated with it. When I bagged Anupamaa, I didn't even know Ketaki. And we met just formally on the sets. It is much later that I got to know her and then we got married. I don't take such comments to heart. I just laugh it off." Further, he added that his wife Ketaki gets affected with such comments and wants to reach but he asks her not to. He said that he knows how the industry works. Rushad Rana also mentioned that his wife Ketaki gives him a good feedback on the work he does. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: MaAn fans highly disappointed with Anuj Kapadia's reason to stay away from Anu; say, 'If khoda paahad nikla chuha had a face...' [VIEW TWEETS]

and aka MaAn's love saga in Anupamaa

Talking about Anupamaa, the current story line is that Anuj has revealed the truth to Anupamaa and they have decided to go on their separate ways. Anupamaa is determined to go to America while Anuj has to take care of Maya. They confessed that they love each other but they have to go separate ways. MaAn fans are very disappointed with it. Meanwhile, Kavya is pregnant but she hasn't revealed the good news yet to Vanraj. Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Three shocking deaths, Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more