Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa recently went through a big leap. Post the leap we saw Anupamaa reaching America for work. But all she gets is a disappointment as he luggage, documents, passport get stolen. However, she somehow finds job at a restaurant as a waitress. Anuj is also in America with Choti Anu who is now Aadhya. They have Shruti in their life and Anuj is engaged to her. Shruti and Anuj will also get married soon. Aadhya hates Anupamaa and gets shattered when she sees Anupamaa in America. She feels scared and wants Anuj to stay away from Anupamaa. She wants Anuj to marry Shruti soon. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa Exclusive: Sukirti Kandpal shares her pleasant experience shooting with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna

Vanraj is the head of the Shah family

Talking about the Shah family, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is rich now and is the head of the family. The whole house runs as per his rules and they have all made Dimpy the new Anupamaa of the house. They are treating Dimpy like the maid of the house and do not let her get close to her son, Ansh (Trishaan Shah). Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Not Kapadias, Anu to return to Shah house because of THIS lady?

She is not allowed to step outside or do anything she likes. Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) is also in the house who earns for herself but her daughter is kept in boarding school because Vanraj does not want someone else's kid at home. He provides her with everything but has never even seen her. Also Read - Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to have 'mahasangam episode'; Rupali Ganguly, Samridhii Shukla to shoot in Cape Town?

Trending Now

Kavya is hurt as she is just staying in the house for her daughter and is listening to everything Vanraj says. She is living away from her daughter and is in a bad condition. We have all known that Kavya's daughter's biological father is Anirudh. For the unversed, Anirudh is Kavya's first husband.

Is Rushad Rana returning to Anupamaa?

He has been missing from the show since a long time and now, Rushad Rana who played the role has revealed if he will return to the show. Speaking to Etimes, Rushad said that he has no idea if his character will return to the show as the production has not kept him in the loop about the development of the story.

He said that he hopes they will call him back since they have shown his child in the show. However, the production has not said anything about it but if they want him back as Anirudh he will surely consider it.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Talking about the new entries in the show, Sukirti Kandpal, Aurra Bhatnagar, Trishaan Shah, Dishi Duggal, Chandhini Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot have entered the show recently.