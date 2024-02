Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts. The show is getting all the love ever since it began and it is at the top of the TRP charts. However, a few episodes of the show received backlash from the audience. It was when Samar's death scene was shown and people were upset that Anupamaa is losing her dearest Samar. Sagar Parekh played the role of Samar and it was very difficult for fans to accept the story. The episodes were emotionally draining for the actors as well as the audience. The death sequence also affected the TRPs of the show. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anu wants to end her life; Anuj gets forced by Aadhya to spend time with Shruti

Sagar Parekh and Rupali Ganguly's bond

People still feel that the death sequence was not needed and Samar should be back. People somehow want the character to re-enter as it was one of the best characters in the show. Sagar Parekh had formed a close bond with all the actors on the sets and especially with Rupali Ganguly. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj tells Anu he still loves her; she urges him to prioritize Aadhya who hates her

Sagar reunites with Anupamaa cast but fans miss Rupali Ganguly

Rupali had share a very emotional note on Instagram after Sagar's last scene as Samar. Now, Sagar has reunited with his Anupamaa costars. He took to Instagram to share a group picture which has Sudhanshu Pandey, Ashlesha Savant, Nishi Saxena and Nidhi Shah.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Unplanned encounters, unexpected connections, and cherished memories. This major throwback picture captures the beauty of spontaneous moments that find their way into our hearts. #Serendipity #UnexpectedJoy #anupamaa #mypeople #moments"

Sudhanshu Pandey commented on it and wrote, "Thank you to all of u to have made me smile n laugh that day… felt like family" Ashlesha wrote, "I paused looking at this beautiful moment miss you all"

However, fans missed Rupali Ganguly in the picture. A user wrote, "but Anupama ke Bina ye team adhuri hai."

Sagar Parekh is currently a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He entered the show as a wild card contestant. Talking about Anupamaa, the show also stars Sukirti Kandpal, Alpana Buch, Vaquar Shaikh, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Madalsa Sharma, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others.