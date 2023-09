Anupamaa is the most loved TV show. The show has been on the top of the TRP charts ever since it began. Anupamaa’s simple and beautiful story touched the hearts of the audience. The iconic jodi of Anupamaa and Anuj are ruling and it is always a treat to watch #MaAn scenes. However, the recent promo of the show has left everyone shocked and disappointed. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anuj breaks down and is unable to accept Malti Devi, will Anu convince him?

In the promo, we see Anupamaa congratulating and hugging Samar and Dimpy as they share the news about their pregnancy. Anupamaa goes to bring the Suraksha dhaga for Samar but he leaves with the other men of the show for a party.

Later, the men return with Samar's body leaving Anupamaa, Dimpy, Baa, Kinjal and others shattered. Vanraj then blames Anuj for the death of Samar leaving Anupamaa shocked. Fans are upset with the promo as they do not want to see Anupamaa and Anuj separating again.

The death of Samar is also quite unreasonable. It was heartbreaking to see him leaving the show. With this death scene, it is quit clear that Sagar Parekh aka Samar will be leaving the show. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

Sagar Parekh on his bond with Rupali Ganguly

Speaking to TellyChakkar, Sagar opened up about his off-screen bond with on-screen mother, Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa. He said that Samar is closest to Anupamaa and it is always amazing to perform scenes with Rupali as her dedication level is top notch. He shared that this is what young actors like him expect from the seniors and the amount of energy Rupali Ganguly puts in is amazing.

He further added that it is a team work and it gets really comfortable performing with her. He shared, "There is a lot of creativity. The show has crossed three years but still, the energy is intact. This is what inspires us. She doesn't get tired and that's what we love."

Sagar Parekh also spoke about their off-screen bond. He said that they share a good bond and she treats him like her son and respects him a lot. Sagar mentioned that Rupali Ganguly gells up well with everyone and they have a lot of fun on sets. Sagar names their bond as a pure one and she always speaks her heart out.