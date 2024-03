Anupamaa: Sagar Parekh has been a part of many TV shows such as Internet Wala Love, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, and others, but it was the Rupali Ganguly-starrer show that made him a household name. Sagar replaced Paras Kalnawat as Samar in the Rajan Shahi show. Initially, the audience took their own sweet time to accept Sagar as Samar, but when they did, it was done wholeheartedly. After Anupamaa, Sagar Parekh entered the celebrity dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Although his journey was short-lived, he garnered immense appreciation for his dance performances. In a recent conversation, Sagar Parekh opens up about his incredible journey from the Rajan Shahi show to the celebrity-based dance reality show. Also Read - TRP Report Week 10: Jhanak overtakes Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; gives tough competition to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sagar Parekh opens up about his journey from the Rajan Shahi show to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

In a conversation with TOI, Sagar Parekh opened up about his incredible journey from the Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna-starrer show to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The actor said that the journey has been an incredible ride. He also expressed gratitude for all the support and love he received from the fans throughout his journey.

Sagar also recently underwent a stylish transformation where he has shed his boy-next-door image and is looking absolutely endearing. Talking about his new look, the actor said that the new transformation is not a makeover, but it's a statement which he is here to make loud and clear. The actor admits that the recent transformation has boosted his confidence level, and he is receiving many compliments and love from his fans for his new look.

Speaking of Sagar Parekh, the actor made a wildcard entry in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. However, he was eliminated after a few weeks. Manisha Rani emerged as the winner of the celebrity-based dance reality show. Sagar is also speculated to participate in Bigg Boss 18 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.