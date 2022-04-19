Anupamaa: Samar, Pakhi, Toshu and Kinjal are ready for Band Baaja Baaraat; Anu-Anuj's wedding will kickstart on THIS date – watch video

Waiting for Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding? Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's on-screen wedding will kickstart next month. The makers dropped a new Anupamaa promo featuring Anu-Anuj's wedding date. Check it out below: