Anupamaa upcoming TWIST: Anu and Anuj's wedding preparations have begun in Starplus' popular TV show. It stars , , , and others. In Anupamaa, we are seeing how Anu and Anuj have planned to go ahead with the wedding while Vanraj's life is in shambles. He is slipping into a depression since he and Kavya are on the verge of divorce plus he has become jobless. Now, there's good news for all the fans out there. The wedding celebrations of Anu (Rupali) and Anuj (Gaurav) have been revealed. Yes, you read that right.

Finally, you guys would see two lovebirds tying the knot soon. A promo was released by the makers on the channel's official Instagram handle. It begins with Anupamaa reading her wedding card and wondering if only Samar from the Shah family will attend her and Anuj's wedding. She is disheartened, to say the least. However, she rushes inside to make breakfast for everyone only to see everything ready. Pakhi comes and tells her to make Dhokla's in her in-laws' house as well. Anupamaa cheers up. Toshu also joins saying that she should also make masala chai, just the way he likes. Anupamaa bursts into tears. Toshu asks her not to cry. Kinjal tells Toshu that he doesn't know that a bride always gets emotional during her wedding. Samar joins and thanks her for everything. The four of them say that they'll bid adieu to their mother to her new home. And with that, the wedding shenanigans' date is revealed. The much-awaited wedding will; kickstart on 4th May 2022. Check out the promo below:

Meanwhile, a new mini-series is coming up which is a prequel to Anupamaa. Titled Anupamaa Namaste America talks about Anupamaa's dream of going to the US for a dance event. Fans are excited about both the new series and the upcoming wedding.