Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has impressed everyone. The show began in 2020 and has been the TRP topper since then. The show has a massive fan following and people are crazy about the story of a simple housewife Anupamaa. Anupamaa also stars Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parakh Madan, Aadhya Barot, Madalsa Sharma, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others. Anupamaa has been very unlucky when it comes to her kids. It was only Samar who loved her so much but he is no more.



Toshu, Pakhi always hated Anupamaa and now even Choti Anu aka Aadhya hates her. Anupamaa is in America and we have seen how she met Toshu, Kinjal and Pari there and stayed with them. Toshu has always been the one who disrespects Anupamaa the most. He couldn't find a job in UK and hence shifted to the USA.

Aashish Mehrotra talks about why scenes with Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey are special

Kinjal has been irritated with Toshu as he cannot financially help his family and also does not support Kinjal. Aashish Mehrotra plays the role of Toshu and he has been appreciated for carrying out this role of a toxic guy very well. Aashish has been with the show since the start and he shares a good bond with all his costars.

Aashish spoke to BollywoodLife recently and revealed that the scenes of Toshu with Anupamaa and Vanraj have been special for him. We asked him to share which is his favourite scene of Toshu.

Aashish said, "It is very difficult for me to choose which scene is my favourite. So, I am very close to my parents especially after my father left the world. I am very close to my mother now because I believe she is my mother and father both now. So, whenever I have my scenes with Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, it becomes special for me automatically."

"I remember the scenes where Anupamaa feeds Toshu. Like in the recent episode when Toshu put the jewellery in Anupamaa's bag that time she was feeding Toshu. Earlier, Anupamaa took care of Toshu when he had the paralysis attack and these scenes become emotional ones for me. This is because Toshu has been cheating on his mother at that time and she is only giving love. So, these scenes become challenging for me as a human to perform. So these scenes with my on-screen parents are close to me, "he added.