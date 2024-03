Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is getting all the love since it began. The show has been the TRP topper ever since it began and people love the story of a simple woman Anupamaa and her struggles. The show has been in the news ever since it has taken a leap. Anupamaa is in America and is working at a restaurant, Spice and Chutney owned by Yashdeep. Anuj is also in America staying with Aadhya and is engaged to Shruti. They meet in America and Anuj wants Anupamaa back in his life. Anupamaa wanted to stay away from her relations but finds Toshu also in America with Kinjal and Pari. Kinjal brings Anupamaa to their house and reveals how Toshu has been the worst husband. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: Savi helps Ishaan; saves his reputation going into the drain post girls washroom fiasco

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu-Anuj to put Toshu behind bars; Yashdeep gets jealous of their closeness?

She shares that Toshu does not do a job and has taken a lot of money from many people who come home to threaten them. In the recent episodes, we saw how Anupamaa gets arrested because an expensive necklace which was stolen was found in her bag. It was Toshu who stole it and kept in Anupamaa's bag. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna show reveals Toshu to be the thief; Top 7 ugly truths of life highlighted on Rajan Shahi's show

However, Anupamaa got arrested and Toshu was shocked. He did not open his mouth and confess that it was him. He let his mother get arrested. Post the leap, we saw how Toshu has changed and he does not respect his parents at all. In the recent episodes, we also saw Anuj getting to know about Toshu being the real thief. He tells Anupamaa about it and she decides to punish him.

Aashish talks about the upcoming twists in Anupamaa

Now, Aashish Mehrotra aka Toshu has opened up about the twists that fans can look forward to post Anupamaa's arrest. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Aashish said, "Ya, you will have to see. Because she is arrested and I am not, will I be arrested or what will I do? That is something you guys have to really look forward for. And then how do I, if I get arrested, then what does happen? Vo bahut mazedaar cheeze hai jo main karra hu. A few days back, I have shot in one corner of our set."

"It is a new set that we have made. So, it is like a back door entries that are there is New York. It is like a iron staircase and we have used that staircase around third and fourth level without any support. I have climbed it up and sat on it and shot a scene there with a hand held camera. It is an amazing scene. I hope you all will like it. Hum sab aise karastaniya karte rehte hai. We enjoy a lot shooting for the show. So, yes, that is something you guys really need to look forward to. Even I am looking forward to see that scene," he added.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Anupamaa also stars Alpana Buch, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parakh Madan, Aadhya Barot, Madalsa Sharma, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others.