Anupamaa serial spoiler: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey starrer TV show has taken an interesting turn in the show. Anu gets bailed out by Yashdeep after she is accused of thievery. Toshu is revealed to be the one who stole the necklace but he has gone missing, with Vanraj's help. While the hunt for Toshu is on, Spice and Chutney, Kinjal and Pari celebrate Anupamaa's birthday. It is Anu's birthday while Anu is celebrating it with a lot of people, Anuj is celebrating it all alone.

Anupamaa: Anuj is miserable without Anupamaa; celebrates her birthday all alone

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) celebrating Anu's birthday at 12:00 am all alone in his workroom. He turns emotional and recites a Shayari to soothe his aching heart. Anuj cries remembering Anu. He has been celebrating every birthday of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) since his college days. Anuj lights a candle in front of Anu's photo on his laptop and wishes her happy birthday by cutting the cake in the dark. Also Read - Anupamaa, Jhanak and more female leads of top TV shows who are ruling hearts with their strong characters

Fans heave a sigh of relief after seeing Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna laugh

It seems fans do not like the episodes with Anuj crying about Anupamaa and vice versa. Anuj and Anupamaa love each other and their yearning can be seen in their eyes. In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa as well, they will see Anuj reminiscing his good old days with Anu. It has left fans heartbroken. And amidst it all, Sukirti Kandpal has shared a boomerang video which is going viral. Fans are happy to see Gaurav smiling during the BTS of the Anupamaa shoot. Sukirti also shared some pictures online. Check out the reactions of fans to their pics and videos below: Also Read - Anupamaa 18 March Spoiler: Not Anuj but THIS person to help Anu make it big in America?

Anuj and Shruti to get married? Is it the end of MaAn?

Now in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anu dancing with Yashdeep. Anuj and Shruti arrive and wish Anu on her birthday. Shruti hands over her and Anuj's wedding card to Anu. The camera pans to the shocked and pained faces of Anu and Anuj. Will Anuj and Anupamaa really part ways?