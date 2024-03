Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is the most loved show right now. The TRPs of the show have been the highest ever since it began. The show has been running since 2020 and it has seen many twists and turns. Anupamaa and Anuj's story is currently happening in America where they both have separated but the love is still there. Anuj is engaged to Shruti and stays with Choti Anu aka Aadhya. Aadhya does not want Anupamaa in their life but Anuj still has feelings. Anupamaa works at a restaurant in America owned by Yashdeep who is quite fond of her and has started liking her. Also Read - Anupamaa: Netizens hail Anu's decisive stance of refusing to pay for Toshu's deeds, call her badass

In India, the Shahs have changed completed. Vanraj is a rich man but his thoughts remain the same. He has suppressed all the women of his house. He does not let Dimpy work or go out of the house. He hates Kavya's daughter and treats Kavya badly. Vanraj has no respect for women.

Dimpy who has started falling in love with Titu was trapped at home. She was asked to be at home orelse her son will not be with her. Hence, Dimpy stays home so that she can see her son everyday. Nishi Saxena has been praised for her performance in the TV show.

Nishi talks about Anupamaa set being her second home

She has been amazing as Dimpy and spoke to Etimes about how her show, Anupamaa has covered a lot of important topics. She said that they always have something new to show and hence they are on the top place. They have covered topics about love, relationships, societal issues, personal growth and hence people can relate to him.

She praises the writers and makers for doing an excellent job with the topics that audience can relate to. She further called the set her second home. She said that the people on her set are like family and she does not need any motivation to go home.

She loves going on sets and the vibe and people are so positive there. She further said that she is living her dream and the ability to impact someone's life through her act is her motivation. Nishi shared that it was a dream to work with Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi.

Nishi Saxena is all praise for Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi

She used to watch Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and when she came to Mumbai, Anupamaa was launched. Rajan Shahi's shows have been her motivation to move to Mumbai and make her career. She said that working with Rajan Shahi is an exceptional experience and he is not making shows but is creating emotions.

Nishi feels blessed to be a part of the show and she said that Rajan Shahi's commitment to maintaining a family-like environment on sets is commendable. She said that they are all like a big family and it is her second family. She further added that Rajan Shahi ensures that the team feels motivated and supported so that everyone works as a team because a team effort comes out beautifully on-screens. She concluded by thanking fans for loving her and her character.

Anupamaa also stars Aashish Mehrotra, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Alpana Buch, Chandni Bhagwanani, Madalsa Sharma, Aurra Bhatnagar, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal, Parakh Madan, and others.