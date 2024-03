Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is the top TV show. The story of the show is loved by all. The show has been the TRP topper since it began. Anupamaa and Anuj have been the most favourite jodi of telly town. Anupamaa also stars Nishi Saxena, Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parakh Madan, Aadhya Barot, Madalsa Sharma, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others. A few months back we all saw the end of Samar in the show. Anupamaa has been very unlucky when it comes to her kids but it was her son, Samar who loved her too much. Also Read - YRKKH star Shehzada Dhami, Paras Kalnawat from Anupamaa and more: Shocking reasons behind ouster of TV celebs from top shows

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa serial twist: Vanraj puts a condition before Anu to get Toshu back; Kinjal threatens to move back to India with Pari

However, we saw Samar's death sequence and it was the most heartbreaking moment for all fans and even for the actors to perform. Sagar Parekh played the role of Samar and it was very difficult for everyone to accept the fact that he is no more. The most heartbreaking thing was seeing Dimpy who was pregnant with Samar's child. Also Read - Anupamaa Serial Spoiler: Spice and Chutney to shut down? Anu to become Yashdeep's strength in his difficult time

Nishi Saxena and Sagar Parekh are in a relationship?

Nishi Saxena plays Dimpy and she was praised for her performance in the show. Nishi Saxena and Sagar Parekh made for a perfect on-screen jodi as Dimpy and Samar. They also shared a good bond off-screen. They are often seen hanging out together and sharing cute pictures and reels.

Many of their fans feel that they are dating each other. Now, speaking to ETimes, she was asked to answer the questions by fans who spoke about Nishi and Sagar dating each other. Nishi clarified and said that they are not dating but are very good friends.

Nishi said that she can cry, laugh and say anything in front of Sagar but they are not dating. She said they were friends even before Anupamaa but their friendship grew when they started working together in Anupamaa. Nishi recalled the time when she did her mock shoot with Sagar for Anupamaa.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

She said that she had not informed Sagar that she is coming for the mock shoot of Dimpy and he was surprised to see her and motivated her to play Dimpy. Nishi revealed that it is from that time their bond grew and he became that guy friend of hers with whom she can share anything and everything.