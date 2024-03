Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has grabbed everyone's attention. The show has been one the top shows. Anupamaa began in 2020 and till date it is on the top of the TRP charts. Anuj and Anupamaa have been loved and they are the most favourite on-screen jodi of telly land. Anuj and Anupamaa are currently separated in the show. Anuj had questioned Anupamaa's bias towards the Shah family in the past post which she left everything and went to her mother. They got divorced and met five years later in America. Anupamaa went there to work at a restaurant and Anuj was with Choti Anu aka Aadhya. He also got engaged to Shruti in America. Post they met, Anuj still wanted Anupamaa but Aadhya hated her. Aadhya forced Anuj to marry Shruti and Shruti was also depressed after her parents' death in a plane crash. Also Read - Anupamaa Serial spoiler: Shruti and Anuj hand over their wedding card to Anu; is it a final full stop to MaAn's love story?

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna shares dashing pictures as he poses on a bike; wife Akanksha has the best reaction

Aadhya emotionally black mailed Anuj to marry Shruti. We have also seen Yashdeep who is the owner of Spice and Chutney falling in love with Anupamaa. Anupamaa was recently falsely accused of stealing an expensive necklace. She was arrested but Yashdeep managed to bring her out and Anuj found that the real culprit was Toshu. Also Read - Anupamaa: Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy calls her costars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and others her family; says 'I am living my dream'

Anuj and Anupamaa's dream sequence

Anuj has now decided to marry Shruti on the day decided by her parents. However, he still loves Anupamaa. Anuj is one of the best husbands and he loves Anupamaa too much. In the recent episodes, we saw Yashdeep and the team of Spice and Chutney celebrates Anupamaa's birthday.

Anuj also misses her on her special day and dreams of a cute dance sequence. Anuj meets Anupamaa at her restaurant with a cake and the way Rupali, Gaurav have performed the scene is so beautiful. They cutely dance in the dream and Anuj also sleeps on Anupamaa's lap.

Fans praise Gaurav and Rupali

The dream sequence has made fans miss #MaAn moments on-screen. They want to see them together again in some romantic moments.

One of the users on X wrote, "Uff.. wat a dream. And thr Chemistry yaar... they r so so so beautiful together . HBD Anu #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn"

Uff.. wat a dream ???

And thr Chemistry yaar... they r so so so beautiful together ❤ HBD Anu ?? #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/V9dPkRbqg9 — Suma (@Suma_VM) March 17, 2024

Another user wrote, "Their Hands. M kind of obsessed with This Moment. The longing to hold Each other #GauRup Chemistry #Anupamaa #Anujkapadia"

Their Hands?

M kind of obsessed with This Moment? The longing to hold Each other ?? #GauRup Chemistry ?#Anupamaa #Anujkapadia pic.twitter.com/LL9DbDpK3X — aalu_lover (Pooh) (@aalu_lover) March 17, 2024

They are the only thing i want??✨?❤ My babies??❤️‍?

My heart?

Them being goofy & happy with each other dream hii sahi??❤ Mujhe mere #MaAn mil gaye bday manate bas mera ho gaya?? PS-mujhe bas ye chahiye so plz no gyaan?#MaAnTogetherForever #Anupamaa#AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/jt18dtqRgz — Bajaksapna21 (@bajaksapna21) March 17, 2024

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Anupamaa also stars Aashish Mehrotra, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Alpana Buch, Chandni Bhagwanani, Madalsa Sharma, Aurra Bhatnagar, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal, Parakh Madan, and others in important roles.