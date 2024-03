Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is in the news. The show has been the talk of the town ever since the leap has taken place. Anuj and Anupamaa have been separated and people want to know when will they be back and fans will get some amazing #MaAn scenes. The TRPs of the show have been super amazing and it is ruling the TRP charts. Rupali has been loved for her performance as Anupamaa ever since the show started. Since a few days, she has been trending on X regularly because of her amazing performance in the recent episodes. She has carried out the emotional scenes very well and is getting all the love. People loved the way Anupamaa expressed her fear in the jail, her thankful gesture after coming out, her slamming Toshu for his deeds and the way she strongly took a stand against Toshu. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna's dream dance sequence will make you root for MaAn; fans say 'They are so beautiful together'

Rupali thanks fans for their love

Anupamaa and Rupali Ganguly have been the hot topics on X for a few weeks. Rupali now took to X to thank her fans for praising her and showering love on her. She wrote, "To every person who has been sending me their love and blessings via their tweets …. Thank you #grateful" Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna shares dashing pictures as he poses on a bike; wife Akanksha has the best reaction

Take a look at her post:

To every person who has been sending me their love and blessings via their tweets …. Thank you ?? #grateful https://t.co/GGgQVGZsm4 — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) March 17, 2024

Fans also reacted to her post and said that she truly deserves the love and appreciation. One of the users wrote, "You truly deserve all our love & appreciation not only for your powerful, flawless performance, hardwork & dedication but for the loving, kind, inspiring person you r. Love u" Another user wrote, "It's the power of your acting n your beautiful heart n soul that makes everyone fall in love with you. You deserve the world Mam."

Anupamaa also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Aashish Mehrotra, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Alpana Buch, Chandni Bhagwanani, Madalsa Sharma, Aurra Bhatnagar, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal, Parakh Madan, and others.