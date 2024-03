Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has shown a lot of twists and turns in the recent episode. The show has grabbed everyone's attention. We have seen how Anupamaa got arrested for stealing an expensive necklace at Anuj's event in America. However, it was Toshu who had stolen it and put the necklace in Anupamaa's bag. He let her get arrested so that he is safe. Anuj and Yashdeep could not believe the truth and decide to find out who is the real culprit. Yashdeep gets Anupamaa bailed but she has to prove that she is innocent. Vanraj and Baa are also in America and Anupamaa goes to question Toshu as he had the keys of the room that had the necklace. Kinjal also doubts Toshu while Vanraj is aware that he is a thief. Also Read - After Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa, Sriti Jha delivers stirring emotional scene in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye; fans say, 'This crying looks so real' [Check Reactions]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Anuj or Yashdeep - Who paid for Anu's bail from US jail? Mystery leaves fans scratching heads

Anuj finds out the truth

However, Vanraj tries to hide it from everyone. Anuj is in a big shock as he has to be there for Anupamaa and also look after his fiance Shruti who hospitalised in Mumbai. He goes to Mumbai as Shruti and Aadhya have been managing everything alone. Also Read - Anupamaa: Aashish Mehrotra aka Toshu spills the beans on the upcoming twists after Anu's arrest [Exclusive]

Shruti recently lost her parents in a plane crash and is also worried about getting separated from Anuj since he still loves Anupamaa. Aadhya keeps blackmailing Anuj to marry Shruti. However, Anuj is worried about Anupamaa and wants the truth to be out.

He finds out that Toshu is the real culprit and informs Anupamaa. Anupamaa gets hurt seeing the proof and feels ashamed of Toshu being a thief. However, she decides not to forgive him and put him behind the bars.

Anuj proposes Shruti for marriage

In the upcoming episodes, we will see how Anupamaa will confront Toshu in front of Baa, Vanraj and Kinjal leaving everyone shocked. She will tell them that Toshu is going to the jail. However, we will see that Vanraj will decide to stop her and surprisingly even Kinjal will support him.

Kinjal will get worried as she does not want her daughter to see Toshu in jail. On the other hand, we will see Anuj getting emotional seeing Shruti and will propose her for marriage. He will tell her that their wedding will happen on the day decided by her parents.

Will Anuj marry Shruti and leave Anupamaa forever?

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Anupamaa also stars Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Chandni Bhagwanani, Parakh Madan, Madalsa Sharma, Aurra Bhatnagar, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others.