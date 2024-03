Anupamaa Serial Spoiler: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer has won viewers' hearts with its impeccable storyline and strong performances. Makers are also putting in their entire efforts to ensure that day by day, the story of Anupamaa becomes more interesting and intriguing. Now, in the upcoming episodes, Anu is taken aback by a sweet surprise. After being a successful dancer and restaurant worker, Anu now has a tea leaves product named after her. There's a possibility that this is a big thing for Anu's professional growth, and she may also hugely benefit financially from her new startup. However, do you know it's not Anuj who will make sure that she reaches new heights of success? Also Read - Anupamaa-Anuj, Akshara-Abhimanyu and more on-screen TV couples that fans cannot get over and why

Anupamaa Serial Spoiler

In the upcoming episodes, Anu's birthday celebration will be majorly highlighted. Kinjal and Pari lovingly wish her. Pari even makes a greeting card. As usual, Baa wishes Anu but with taunts rather than wishes. Vanraj once again tries to be a spoilsport as he grills Anu about her closeness with Yashdeep. Anu makes sure that she gives a befitting reply to Vanraj. She tells him that rather than worrying about her, it's better he thinks about Toshu, who is currently hiding from the police. Kinjal later reveals to Baa and Vanraj that she and Pari are going to attend Anu's birthday party as Yashdeep has invited them. Baa too decides to tag along with them.

Anupamaa Serial Spoiler: Yashdeep to help Anu make it big in America

Yashdeep gives the biggest birthday gift to Anu. He reveals the tea leave product which has Anu's picture on it. He informs Anu that she is now a businesswoman and has a tea leave product named after her. Anu beams with joy and thanks Yashdeep. Later, everyone is enjoying until Shruti and Anuj arrive. Shruti hands over her wedding card to Anu, informing her that she and Anuj are finally getting married.

Will Anu finally put her past behind and focus solely on her professional career, or will she continue to be entangled in her family responsibilities, now that even Dimpy, Ishaani, Pakhi, and Ansh are all set to arrive in America?