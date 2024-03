Anupamaa Serial spoiler: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna-starred television show has successfully captured audience attention with its interesting storyline. Viewers are loving the current drama and are eagerly awaiting the upcoming episodes. Ardent fans of MaAn have been waiting for a long time to see when the makers will plan a reunion of their favourite couple, Anuj and Anu. However, based on the upcoming episode, it seems the makers are not inclined to adhere to fans' wishes. In the upcoming episode, Shruti and Anuj visit Anu to hand over their wedding card invitation. Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna shares dashing pictures as he poses on a bike; wife Akanksha has the best reaction

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy calls her costars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and others her family; says 'I am living my dream'

Anupamaa Serial spoiler

In the upcoming episode, you will see Baa reaching Spice N Chutney restaurant. She meets Biji and taunts her, asking if they treat every employee special or if all the special gestures are just for Anu. She then says that since her son has a special attachment to Anu, she is bound to also have the same connection with her. Biji gives a befitting reply, telling Baa straightforwardly that she, her son, and the entire staff are indeed attached to Anu. Vanraj receives a call informing him that he needs to be in the US for professional commitments for one year. He then decides to shift his base to America and even plans to bring Ansh and Ishaani to America for their further studies. Also Read - Anupamaa: Netizens hail Anu's decisive stance of refusing to pay for Toshu's deeds, calls her badass

Anupamaa Serial spoiler: Shruti and Anuj hand over their wedding card to Anu

In the upcoming episode, Yashdeep and the entire staff plan a surprise birthday party for Anu. They also reveal a special Chai Masala product which features her picture on the packet. Anu's happiness knows no bounds upon learning that she is now a businesswoman and has a special Chai Masala product named after her. As she is dancing with Yashdeep and the rest of the staff, Anuj and Shruti arrive. Shruti hugs Anu and reveals that she and Anuj are finally getting married. Shruti then hands over their wedding card invitation to Anu. Anu is taken aback after learning that Shruti and Anuj are finally getting married.

Will Shruti and Anuj indeed get married, putting a permanent full stop on MaAn's love story, or will the makers plan a new drama that viewers haven't expected?