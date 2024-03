Anupamaa Serial Spoiler: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer has won viewers' hearts with its impeccable storyline and strong performances. Rajan Shahi and the team are also putting in their entire efforts to ensure that day by day, the story of Anupamaa becomes more interesting and intriguing. Now, in the upcoming episodes, you will see how Kavya, Dimpy, and Pakhi, along with their respective kids, reach America to stay with Vanraj, Baa, and Kinjal. A major shock awaits for Yashdeep and Anu as Spice and Chutney may shut down soon. Check out the drama in the upcoming episode below. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Shruti and Anuj wedding preparation begins; Yashdeep to confess his feelings to Anu and more

Spice and Chutney to shut down?

In the upcoming episode, it is revealed that Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh) comes to know that Yashpal has taken a lot of loans. Due to the humongous loan, which Yashdeep was not aware of, it now seems that he needs to sell Spice and Chutney to repay all the loans. While he is going through all the documents and papers, Anu (Rupali Ganguly) comes and informs Yashdeep that they need to plan a Holi event for the betterment of the company. Anu senses that there's something wrong and asks him if everything is okay. Yashdeep hides his pain from Anu and states that everything is completely fine. Also Read - Anupamaa to Jhanak: Take traditional style inspiration from Top TV serial bahus

On the other hand, Kavya, Pakhi and Dimpy reach America with their respective kids. Anu breaks down upon seeing their beloved family members after five years. Dimpy, Kavya, and Anu rejoice as they hug each other. Vanraj, on the other hand, feels jealous of how Anu is still loved immensely by his family members. Kinjal, on the other hand, gives Vanraj a strict warning that if Toshu doesn't return for Holi, she, along with her daughter Pari, will leave for India. Anu tells Vanraj to bring Toshu back immediately. Vanraj tells Toshu he will bring him back only when Anuj promises to drop the FIR case.

Anu to become Yashdeep's strength in his difficult time

What will Anu decide now? Will she once again let go of Toshu due to family pressure? How will Anu save Spice and Chutney from shutting down? Will Anu become a knight in shining armor for Yashdeep? The upcoming episodes are certainly going to be interesting.

