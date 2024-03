Anupamaa is gearing up for some interesting twists and turns in the upcoming episodes. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and Aashish Mehrotra starrer TV show Anupamaa has seen a shocking new twist with Toshu running away from the home after Anu and Anuj find him guilty of stealing the jewellery. Anu is not ready to bear the brunt of Toshu's crimes and mistakes anymore and wants to punish her son for the same. However, Vanraj will stand tall between Anu and Toshu.

Anupamaa serial spoiler: Vanraj puts a condition in front of Anu

In the ongoing episode of Rupali Ganguly starrer TV show, we have seen Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) helping his son Toshu (Aashish Mehrotra) escape after he confesses to his crime of stealing an expensive piece of jewellery. While Yashdeep managed to get Anu bailed out, he has problems of his own to handle too. And now, in the upcoming episode of the popular TV show, we will see Toshu being the centre of discussion again. Also Read - Anupamaa 18 March Spoiler: Not Anuj but THIS person to help Anu make it big in America?

Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) will threaten to leave the house and move back to India with Pari if Toshu does not get back home before Holi. Anu asks Vanraj to share the location of Toshu with them. Vanraj on the other hand, puts a condition in front of Anu. He demands that she ask Anuj to make his client to take back the case. That's a big shocker. Vanraj is not the parent one would have thought him to be. Instead of punishing his son, he is helping him aid and escape. How will Anupamaa react and deal with this problem now? Will she make Toshu see his wrongdoings? Also Read - Anupamaa Serial spoiler: Shruti and Anuj hand over their wedding card to Anu; is it a final full stop to MaAn's love story?

Anupamaa upcoming twist: Shruti, Anuj invite Anu to their wedding

Now, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anuj and Shruti coming to Spice and Chutney as Anu is celebrating her birthday with the employees of the cafe. Shruti gives Anu her and Anuj's wedding invite. Anu is in shock while Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is in pain. Will Anupamaa let Anuj go? Stay tuned as we get all the latest scoops and updates from Anupamaa for you all.