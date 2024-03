Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is getting all the attention for its interesting twists and turns. We all know Anupamaa and Anuj have been separated but they face each other again in America. Anuj stays with Choti Anu aka Aadhya who hates Anupamaa. Anuj is also engaged to Shruti but only because Aadhya wanted it. Anupamaa works at a restaurant in America owned by Yashdeep. Yashdeep is fond of Anupamaa and has started liking her as well. Recently, we saw that Vanraj and Baa are also in America however Aadhya and Shruti had to go to Mumbai. Shruti knows about Anuj-Anupamaa and is depressed as she loved Anuj. She also lost her parents in a plane crash and needs Anuj. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna show reveals Toshu to be the thief; Top 7 ugly truths of life highlighted on Rajan Shahi's show

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj chooses Anu over Aadhya; finds out Toshu is the real culprit

But Anuj is stuck in America as Anupamaa got arrested for stealing an expensive necklace. However, it was Toshu who did it and put the necklace in Anupamaa's bag. Yashdeep did everything possible and got bail for Anupamaa while Anuj kept searching for proofs. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Not Anu, Anuj or Vanraj, THIS character to find evidence against Toshu to put him in jail?

Anuj and Anupamaa plan to get Toshu arrested

He got to know that it was Toshu who did it. He also told Anupamaa that Toshu is behind this robbery leaving her heartbroken. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Anupamaa will decide not to forgive Toshu. She will plan the same with Anuj.

On the other hand, she will get to know that Yashdeep had no money but he somehow managed to get her bailed and it seems he took loan or sold Biji's jewellery. Yashdeep will be seen planning for Anupamaa' birthday with his team and Biji.

However, he will feel jealous as he sees Anuj and Anupamaa together. Anupamaa will decide to put Toshu behind the bars. It will be interesting to see if Anuj and Anupamaa will be successful and will Yashdeep's jealous grow.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Anupamaa also stars Alpana Buch, Aashiest Mehrotra, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parakh Madan, Madalsa Sharma, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others.