Anupamaa: Sharad Kelkar REVEALS if he is replacing Sudhanshu Pandey in Rupali Ganguly's show – read deets

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is topping the TRP charts every week. The audiance have loved the beautifully written story and the interesting characters. However, rumours of who plays the role of Vanraj in popular TV show Anupamaa have been doing the rounds of the industry. It is being said that the makers have reportedly been approaching several actors to replace Sudhanshu as the new lead opposite who plays the titular role of Anupamaa in the show. It was reported that Ronit Roy and Sharad Kelkar have been approached to play Sudhanshu Pandey's character.

Now in an interview with ETimes, Sharad Kelkar has denied being approached to play Vanraj Shah or any other character in Anupamaa. Sharad Kelkar said, "These are just rumours. I have not been approached for any role in Anupamaa. I started my career as a television actor, but in the past few years, I have kept busy with OTT projects and films. If there is an interesting role on television, I will surely consider it. I am surprised how people come up with such rumours. I don't even have dates for the show if I'm approached for it." Earlier it was ETimes who reported that Ronit Roy will not be playing Sudhanshu Pandey's role.

A source close to ETimes had shared that whispers are doing the rounds that Ronit will soon start shooting for 'Anupamaa' but these are just baseless. Such loose talk serves no purpose. Recently, in an interview with India forums, the handsome actor Sudhanshu spoke his heart out about his show and his character. He was quoted by them saying, "Shows, or even films like that, have always been iconic because that is a side of relationships that has always made the audiences curious, and it has them wondering how the relationships would be handled by either of the three when you are stuck in a triangle like that. And that is why shows or films become popular, especially the niche audience likes such relationship-based films. Out television show has done supremely well and it is probably because there is a lot of emotional connect with every character."