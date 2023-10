Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is in the news ever since Samar’s death track has begun. The show is making everyone cry with the heartbreaking scenes between Anupamaa and Samar. Rupali and Sagar Parekh’s last scenes literally brought tears. They have been brilliant in performing the emotionally draining scenes. It was very hard to see Anupamaa and Samar’s last talks in the show. Anupamaa has been the closest to Samar and her breakdown hurted the most. Sagar Parekh who played Samar will be leaving the show now. Also Read - Anupamaa Top 7 upcoming twists: Vanraj forces Anu to divorce Anuj, Shahs donate Samar's organs

Rupali Ganguly had recent penned down an emotional note on this death scene. She had spoken about how emotionally draining it was for Anupamaa and for her to perform. She praised Sagar for his performance and bid an emotional goodbye to Samar. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Samar’s death breaks MaAn forever; Vanraj, Anu to join forces

Now, another actor from the show has opened up about the heartbreaking death scene of Samar. Alpana Buch who plays the role of Leela in the show has opened up about the atmosphere on the set while shooting for the death scene. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sagar Parekh reacts to Samar's death track; says 'I am approaching this change...'

Alpana Buch on shooting Samar's death scene

She spoke to TellyChakkar about her first reaction about the death track. She said anyone will not like when a character and an actor exits from the show as a bond as they work together for years and months. However, she said that the track was needed for the story to move forward but they are not happy with Sagar aka Samar’s exit.

Alpana's blood pressure shot up

Alpana Buch also revealed a shocking thing about what is happening on the sets during these moments. She said that the atmosphere is not that great on the sets and she is not feeling good. She revealed her blood pressure shot up while shooting for Samar’s death and her condition was not good.

She confessed that not just her but everyone on the sets is feeling low. She also opened up about shooting the scene where Samar’s body is brought home. She shared that they are constantly convincing their minds that this is just a scene and not real life.

Alpana on working with Sagar

They are trying to make themselves understand that they are actors and things should not be taken personally. She further spoke about working with Sagar Parekh in Anupamaa.

She said that working with him has been wonderful and he is a very nice, well-behaved and a cultured boy.