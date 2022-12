In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu gets successful in punishing Manan for his wrong deed with Dimpy. Everyone cheers and praises Anu's strong spirit. On the other hand, Adhik gets irritated with Pakhi for her behavior of living a luxurious life. Anu overhears their conversation. She tries to make Pakhi understand, but the latter ignores her. Meanwhile, Baa sees Dimpy and Samar together in Anu's dance academy. She tells Anupamaa to keep Dimpy away from Samar as she is scared of society. Anu and Anuj decide to adopt Dimpy. Also Read - Year-Ender 2022: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh, Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly and more – TOP 10 TV actresses who ruled hearts and TRP charts

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Paritosh gets a job and things start getting better between him and Kinjal. Anupamaa is happy as she welcomes Dimpy into her world. Soon, Kavya will announce that she is going to be a mother, and the entire family beams with joy. Kavya gets emotional as she had lost hope in her life. Anu blesses Kavya, while Vanraj gets embarrassed to become a gather at his age. Also Read - TRP report: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Anupamaa neck-to-neck; Imlie catches up rapidly

Watch Anupamaa promo video -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #MaAn❤️? (@anupama_episodess)

Adhik's brother will soon enter the show. Pakhi will get attracted to him and thinks about her happiness. Anu tries to intervene as she does not want her daughter to make mistakes. On the other hand, Adhik makes a big blunder in Anuj's business and goofs up. Anuj faces back-to-back financial issues and loses all his projects. Anupamaa gets worried as she feels due to family conflicts, Anuj is unable to concentrate on his work. She decided to keep him away from all the stress. While Anuj gets disturbed as Anupamaa fails to notice Choti Anu and her school work. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aishwarya Sharma gets a birthday surprise from her makeup artist; Don't miss out her REACTION [View Pics]

Adhik loses his calm at Pakhi as she does not want to do any work at home. Adhik asks Pakhi to put some weight and become a balloon. Pakhi gets angry at Adhik as he body shames her. Anupamaa feels ashamed of Pakhi and plans to talk to her. What will happen next?