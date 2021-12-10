Anupamaa: SHOCKING! Is Vanraj FAKING his concern for Anu? Fans strongly believe so – read tweets

Currently, in the show Anupamaa, audiences are witnessing an emotional roller coaster ride. Anuj Kapadia aka Gauarav Khanna is in a critical condition in the hospital. It was after he got into a fight with goons who hurt Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly. Looking at him unconscious in the hospital, Anu will realise her feeling for Anuj. While this love story is being loved, fans are confused over Vanraj's behaviour. In the promos and the show, we got to see Vanraj supporting Anupamaa and being a shoulder to cry on. He is supporting Anupamaa and keeping her motivated. Fans are now confused and are questioning his moves. They are considering him to be the silent villain in the show. Read tweets: Also Read - Anupamaa BIG Twist: Rejoice MaAn fans, Anu and Anuj to get married; but will have to overcome THIS major hurdle

This is my trust issues self thinking about Vanraj turning all goody-goody over night ?. What if he's the one who sent goons to #MaAn ? What if he wants to divorce Kavya so he can lure his lady boss to be rich. Kuch Toh Karbadi Hai ? #Anupama pic.twitter.com/w7Z4ENompQ — Gemini__Girl (@Abhira_MaAn_Fan) December 10, 2021

I don’t have an ounce of trust on this man! Even if Rajan Shahi himself gives an IV that henceforth Vanraj will be made positive, I still will not believe it!#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/kNgc9zS1sg — koilak (@koilak2) December 10, 2021

Once you lose my trust there's nothing that will make you to be on my good side ever again. No matter what Vanraj & Fateh will do I'll never trust or like their characters ever again. Those two creeps are girgit ki tarah. They still & always will disgust me. #Anupamaa #Udaariyan — Gemini__Girl (@Abhira_MaAn_Fan) December 10, 2021

Sorry, but I could not take Vanraj or Toshu seriously one bit. People who can kill someone with their words and not feel remorse when giving them pain…then they def got no remorse even if they physically dead or not. #Anupamaa — Zehra (@Liveinthmoment) December 10, 2021

Meri bahan jo bohot zada Savdhan india dekhti hai usey lagta hai ki Anuj ki gaadi ke saamne itna fog kaha se aaya ? 1 hi din mein Anuj pe 2 bar attack Kiya gaya ?aur ye sab Vanraj ne Kiya hai ? ye Vanraj ki CHAAAL hai ????#Anupamaa #MaAn — Dimple (@PakhiKiMumma) December 10, 2021