StarPlus' show Anupamaa starring , Sudhanshu Panday, and others is witnessing a major change. The storyline is all about Anu giving love a second chance by getting married to Anuj. While society seems to be against this marriage it is Anupamaa's father-in-law who is on her side. Now, the Shahs and Kapadias are for the engagement. But of course, how can there be no drama at all before MaAn's big day? In today's episode, we shall see a lot of twists and turns. Also Read - Anupamaa fails to DETHRONE TMKOC; Kundali Bhagya, Naagin 6, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maintain popularity – full list of TOP 10 TV shows

Firstly, Baapuji will suffer a heart year. As the preparations are going on, Baapuji will feel some pain in his chest and faint. It will appear as if he had a heart attack. He will lay on the ground unconscious for several hours and nobody would notice. Later, he'll gain consciousness and decide to not reveal the incident to anyone. He will decide to visit the doctor on his own and keep everything a secret. He will bump into Anupamaa at the door and she will ask him if everything is alright. He will lie to her and make excuses. Also Read - Anupama Namaste America: Sudhanshu Pandey reveals storyline of Vanraj-Rittika aka Puja Banerjee

Meanwhile, in the Kapadia house, everyone is pretty excited about Anupamaa and Anuj's union. Anuj's sister Malvika will start teasing him and will even question him about his honeymoon plans. Anuj will state that he wants to take Anupamaa to a beach location since his ladylove is fond of beaches. Also, we will see Anupamaa and Anuj sharing their first intimate moment as the hunk will go down on his knees to kiss on Anu's hand. Fans are already going extremely crazy over this moment. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly to Gaurav Khanna: Real age of Anupamaa star cast will leave you shocked

This is for the first time that MaAn fans would see their favourites being so mushy.