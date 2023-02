Anupamaa is one of the most popular TV shows that has kept audiences hooked to the screens. The makers of Anupamaa are leaving no stones unturned in making their show interesting. The current episode of Anupamaa is witnessing how Anu is trapped between Anuj-Choti Anu and Shah family. She has to take care of ill Toshu, while on the other hand she is unable to give time to her own family. Meanwhile, Maya tries her best to snatch Anuj and Choti Anu from Anupamaa. The upcoming episode of Anupamaa will witness high voltage drama and will viewers on the edge of their seats. A look at the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa that will leave you shocked. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani drop gorgeous pics from their sangeet at midnight; fans ask, 'What were you thinking'

Anupamaa decides to go separate ways

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu sees Maya and Anuj's bond getting stronger with each passing day. Anu feels badly hurt and her heart breaks. She decides to go her separate ways with him.

Kavya breaks ties with Vanraj

Kavya lashes out at Vanraj for ruining her career and her life. She tells Vanraj to not touch her as she feels it as a stranger's touch. Kavya then tells Vanraj that she does not love him anymore. Baa overhears their conversation. Kavya decides to break ties with Vanraj and Leela decides to bring back Anupamaa into her son's life.

Anupamaa decides to clear things with Vanraj

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj calls Anu as if he misses her. She gets excited talking to Anuj and her daughter Choti Anu. Maya comes in front of the screen and Anupamaa feels bad seeing her. Anupamaa on the other hand regrets shouting at Vanraj and plans to clear things out between Vanraj and Kavya.

Anuj goes berserk after Vanraj's proposal

Anupamaa decides to keep a male nurse for Toshu and Leela tells her that there is no need for any stranger to take care of her grandson. Anupamaa later informs Anuj about Vanraj's proposal who told her that he needs her back in his life. Anuj loses his calm at Vanraj and burst out in anger.

Anuj regrets betraying Anupamaa for Maya

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj gets mesmerised by Maya and even gets lost in her dance when they go out for a picnic with Choti Anu. Later, he regrets betraying Anupamaa for Maya.