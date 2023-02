Major twists and turns are taking place in Television show Anupamaa. The story of Anupamaa-Vanraj-Anuj Kapadia-Maya has got everyone hooked to the TV screens. On one side Maya is trying to woo Anuj Kapadia, Vanraj seems to have realised that Anupamaa was good choice as he finds 'sukoon' when she is in the Shah house. However, Anuj and Anupamaa have their hearts for each other. In the upcoming episode, we will see Anupamaa giving it back to Vanraj while Maya trying to create rift between MaAn. Here's how. Also Read - Anupamaa: Fans bored of love triangle on Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna's show; here is a look at suggestions made by avid viewers [Read Tweets]

Entertainment News: Anupamaa SHOCKING twists

As Anupamaa is in Shah house to take care of Toshu, Vanraj will get into a candid interaction with her. He will talk about how he feels nice when she is in the house. He talks about how he could not be a good husband as he gave her too much 'dard and taklif'. Anupamaa gave it back to him saying that he did give her a lot of heartache and she does not want to forget it. She does not want to mistake Vanraj for being a 'bechara' as she knows his reality.

On the other hand, in the precap, we see that Anupamaa dresses up all beautiful as Anuj Kapadia, Maya and Chhoti Anu return from the school picnic. She has cracked a deal with him and he is going to let her stay in the house for one more month. Maya says that Anuj should not tell Anupamaa about this deal as she may not understand. Anupamaa hears it and questions what are they talking about. Will Anuj Kapadia lie to Anupamaa?

