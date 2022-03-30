Anupamaa SHOCKING TWIST: Anu praises Rakhi Dave; fans furious over 'toxic' Shah family – read tweets

Anupamaa starring , and is keeping audiences hooked to the screens. The track currently is about Anu and Anuj's wedding. Since it will be Anupamaa's second marriage, she is getting ridiculed not just by random people but even by the Shah family. Be it Vanraj or Baa, everyone is against her getting married to Anuj but she is determined to be happy in life. Amidst this, she praised Rakhi Dave. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show and Naagin 6 register a slip; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah back at no 1: Check Top 10 most liked Hindi TV shows

Rakhi Dave is the villain in the show who always has disgusting things to say. However, recently, Anupamaa praised her for being upfront and declaring that she is a 'naagin' in comparison to those who talk behind her back. Anupamaa gave it back to Shah family with full power and fans are totally in support of her.

Yes,today was sixer from anupama to toxic people and confused children,after all Anujkapadia ki Anupama jo bane wali hai toh thoda toh sikhengi,mithi churi kaisi chalaye jaye,bura bhi na laghe aur samne wala samaj jaye ek hi ishare main,now I want Rakhi Dave should not interfere https://t.co/i4yAcJOMA8 — ???? (@fdgala13) March 29, 2022

What an episode..wow!!. Just amazing it. Loved how anu gave it back to Baa, vanraj, Rakhi Dave, pakhi and toshu. @TheRupali take a bow ?‍♀️ ? you were phenomenal.#Anupamaa — Sheetal ??? (@sheetal_shasha) March 29, 2022

Awaz Nichy ....Awaz Nichy

It's Not Only For Rakhi Dave It's For Society Ki Soch ....

This Society And Social Media Bashers Are Same They Have To Take Their Voice Low Now #Anupamaa Give Them Reply By Words And #RupaliGanguly Gives Them Reply By Her Work ??? pic.twitter.com/tpEnOXdBoX — ??????? ???? (@Dream94Sweet) March 30, 2022

Fans are now desperately waiting for Anupamaa and Anuj to take the saath pheras.