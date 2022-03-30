Anupamaa SHOCKING TWIST: Anu praises Rakhi Dave; fans furious over 'toxic' Shah family – read tweets

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey is keeping audiences hooked to the screens. The track currently is about Anu and Anuj's wedding. Since it will be Anupamaa's second marriage, she is getting ridiculed not just by random people but even by the Shah family. Be it Vanraj or Baa, everyone is against her getting married to Anuj but she is determined to be happy in life. Amidst this, she praised Rakhi Dave. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show and Naagin 6 register a slip; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah back at no 1: Check Top 10 most liked Hindi TV shows
Rakhi Dave is the villain in the show who always has disgusting things to say. However, recently, Anupamaa praised her for being upfront and declaring that she is a 'naagin' in comparison to those who talk behind her back. Anupamaa gave it back to Shah family with full power and fans are totally in support of her.
Fans are now desperately waiting for Anupamaa and Anuj to take the saath pheras.
