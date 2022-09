In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj falls from the bed and Anu gets nervous seeing him in terrible condition. Anuj loses his memory and forgets about Kinjal's delivery. Doctors tell Anupamaa that Anuj cannot be left alone and he needs someone with him all the time. The makers are trying their level to keep Anupamaa fans entertained with their current ongoing plot and storyline. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING twists: Anu shattered after Anuj suffers memory loss, Vanraj feels ashamed after learning about Paritosh's affair

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu reaches the Shah house with her little daughter. Baa taunts Anu and gets upset with her. Baa tells Anupamaa that she should not have brought Chotu Anu with her. She even tells her to keep her daughter away from her great-granddaughter. Anu answers Baa and says that Chotu Anu is as important as Toshu's daughter. Meanwhile, Rakhi, Toshu, Vanraj come out after Kinjal gets discharged from the hospital. Toshu tells the driver to take Kinjal home, but Rakhi refuses to agree. She leaves everyone shocked after she decided to take Kinjal home with her. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twists: Anuj goes into coma, Barkha-Ankush to take over Anu's property

On the other hand, Vanraj and Toshu take Kinjal and her daughter to Shah house. The entire Shah family beams with joy on seeing the arrival of the new member in their lives. The family plans a grand welcome for Kinjal and her daughter. Anupamaa gets teary-eyed on seeing them together. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia opens eyes post brain surgery; MaAn fans celebrate 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste' moment [View Tweets]

Advertisement

Watch the video -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANUPAMA ? (@anupamaa__love)

Rakhi leaves everyone shocked after she reveals Toshu's extra-marital affair. Toshu clarifies that Kinjal was pregnant and he got attracted towards another woman. Anupamaa loses her calm at Toshu and slaps him. She even gets worried about Kinjal. What will happen next?

Fans were shocked seeing the recent promo of Anupamaa wherein Toshu agrees that he cheated on Kinjal during her pregnancy phase. He even shuts down Vanraj and slams him for cheating on her mother. Here's how fans reacted to the news. One user wrote, 'Kya wrong msg dete ho ap society ko????pehle ap ka show #Anupamaa vadhiya c lekin ab sab sey ghatiya hai ??', while another commented saying, 'In my opinion , this is the worst show, I don’t why it’s being given such high hypes and TRPs. It has the worst social messages and the worst nonsense and that too in a so called “ family show”'. Third user wrote, 'If you wanna to know how a woman should not be then watch #Anupamaa

This show lost its charm'.

This track is going to be a good one... This topic needs attention... We"ll get to see some fine acting skills !! — Natasha Bhattacharjee (@natsbhatt) September 7, 2022

Kya wrong msg dete ho ap society ko????pehle ap ka show #Anupamaa vadhiya c lekin ab sab sey ghatiya hai ?? — ??Davinder Monu?? (@monu_davinder) September 6, 2022

In my opinion , this is the worst show, I don’t why it’s being given such high hypes and TRPs. It has the worst social messages and the worst nonsense and that too in a so called “ family show” — ? ren21 (@ren2141546042) September 6, 2022