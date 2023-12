Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is the talk of the town. The show has always been on the top of TRP charts but now has gone down and the reason is the poor storyline. People were not happy with Samar's death track and hence we saw a drop in the TRPs. Now, the makers have planned a leap to bring back the TRPs of the show. In the promo, we see Anupamaa reaching America for work but she is all alone there and has to work at a restaurant as a waitress. Anuj is also in the USA but they are no longer together. This leap takes place after Anupamaa, Choti Anu, Pari and Kinjal's car accident. Their car hangs at a cliff and Anupamaa saves Kinjal, Pari and Choti Anu. However, she gets blamed by the Shahs for taking Kinjal and Pari out. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - ITA Awards 2023: Where and when to watch Harshad Chopda, Rupali Ganguly, Aditi Sharma and others winning big

Kapadias and Shahs blame Anupamaa

Later, Choti Anu and Anuj blame her for saving the former last. Anuj tells Anupamaa that the Shahs will always be her priority. He tells her that she has been ignoring him and Choti Anu. Later, we see Anupamaa going away from the Shahs and the Kapadias. She stays in Badodra at her mother's house alone. Her mother, Kanta is showing dead in the show post leap. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly aka Anu gets blamed by Anuj for ignoring Choti; fans express disappointment over the boring track

Anupamaa goes to America and meets a new man

However, we will further see that Anupamaa's best friend, Devika comes to support her. She will give Anupamaa the work permit in USA and also the flight tickets. Anupamaa will then move to America for work. On her way to America, she will meet a new man who will become her support. Also Read - Anupamaa star Nidhi Shah willing to enter Bigg Boss 17? Here's what she has to say

It will be Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Sachin Tyagi who will play that role. He will support Anupamaa and motivate her to move forward in life. He will become Anupamaa's guiding light but it is not clear if she will move ahead with him or will she get back Anuj in her life.

New stars entering Anupamaa?

Apart from Sachin Tyagi, Shweta Tiwari's Main Hoon Aparajita costar Princy Prajapati will also be entering the show. Aurra Bhatnagar is also reportedly entering the show to play grown up Choti Anu's role.

Talking about the other cast, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Nishi Saxena, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Alpana Buch, Muskan Bamne, Adhik Mehta, Apara Mehta, Ashlesha Savant, and others are also a part of the show.