Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia's unusual behaviour with Anupamaa has been facing a lot of backlash from the main fans. In the latest episode, we witnessed how Anupamaa planned a romantic date for Anuj but it gets spoiled due to him bringing one of his best buddies homes. This new person entry will change the equation between Anuj and Anupamaa for the better. Only time can tell.

Meanwhile, Anuj cribbing to his friend that life changes after marriage and on a don. And Anupamaa tells Anuj's friend how he was the one who gave her all the equal respect and love that she deserved but was never aware of it. While Anuj is seen melting towards Anupamaa but his ego is seen. He is extremely upset with Anupamaa and fans are immensely missing the old Anuj Kapadia who wore his heart on his sleeves.

IF after today's epi ppl still say #AnujKapadia is wrong, he is another version of V etc or ppl say Anuj deserves better n #Anupamaa deserves a family like SH then i will definitely say they are the most bitter lot who are against true love! #MaAn are made only for each other! pic.twitter.com/uCNiwO6feO — Edangel (@AngelinaEdangel) January 9, 2023

In the latest promo, we see Anuj's friend explains to him how ego soils the relationship and he did the same with his wife. While Anupamaa cries seeing their good old days and requests Anuj to not stop loving her. Will Anuj change, will his ego spoil their relationship or this new friend entry will make things better between the couple? Meanwhile, Maan fans are extremely upset with his Anuj Kapadia and are reminding him that this is the same girl for whom he waited for 26 years and he should stop treating her this way. The TRP might go down will Anuj will change. Do we wonder if the makers are ready to take this risk?