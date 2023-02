Anupamaa TV show has grabbed everyone's attention. The show is all about a woman fighting for her rights. Women's empowerment is the crux of the show. Headlined by Rupali Ganguly, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna and Anuj Kapadia. Currently, Anupamaa is torn between her duties as a mother towards Toshu and Chhoti Anu. In Shah's house, Toshu is suffering as he suffered a paralysis attack while Chhoti Anu needs her mother too. Plus there is Maya is planning to take over the Kapadia house. And here comes a major twist. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia's emotional scene leaves fans in tears; call him a 'Bonafied Star' [VIEW TWEETS]

Entertainment News: Upcoming twist in 's show

In the new promo of the show, one can see Anupamaa returning to 's Kapadia house just in time for Chhoti Anu's cake-cutting. She holds Anuj Kapadia and Chhoti Anu's hands and stops Maya from doing so. Soon Chhoti Anu talks about the school picnic that she has to attend with her parents. Anupamaa promises that she will go with her. Anuj then warns Anupamaa that she should not give false promises as if this time she fails and breaks Chhoti Anu's heart, he won't be able to take it. Though Anupamaa assures that she will be there for Chhoti Anu, Anuj says that Maya should instead go with her on the picnic. This leaves Anupamaa shocked and Maya happy. Also Read - Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna, Junooniyat fame Ankit Gupta and more: TV mundas who are keeping the vibe alive of top shows with their sheer hotness

Check out Anupamaa promo video below:

Maya claims to be the biological mother of Chhoti Anu. Anupamaa gave her 15 days to persuade Chhoti Anu to go with her. Instead, Maya now seems to have wicked plans and is eyeing everything that Anupamaa has. She wants a family and wants Anuj Kapadia, his house, everything. Will she succceed in her plans? Will she replace Anupamaa in Kapadia house? Or will MaAn stick together like always? Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly aka Anu to take care of Toshu in Shah house; fans slam the makers for regressive content and reducing lead character to 'naukrani' [View Tweets]