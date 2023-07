Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is all set to fight with Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) and take a stand against her decision if she does not go to America after Malti Devi stoops down to attack her demean her in every way, and amidst all this, you will see the Shah and Kapadia families coming together to celebrate Kavya's( Madalsa Sharma) Godhbhari, but there is a twist. Kavya is in a dilemma, is seen disturbed, and wants to tell Vanraj something very important. There are claims that Kavya is lying about her pregnancy, and this shocking revelation will leave the entire Shah house stunned. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi killed her motherhood in her past and left her six-month-old child. Will she ever realize her mistakes?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreya ?️ (@starsxempire_)

In the latest promo, you see how Kavya looks unhappy in her Godhbhari, where Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) calls their baby a hood luck charm about how things are working between them ever since the news of the baby's arrival, while there is another theory that maybe Kavya is pregnant but the father is not Vanraj but someone else, and it is speculated that it could be her first husband Anirudh's baby. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi's past to be revealed; Kavya is pregnant but not with Vanraj?

Whatever Kavya is hiding, I hope Anuj and Anupama keep in mind that it's VanYa's personal matter and they have no right to interfere. Anupama don't forget VanYa's matter is niether related to your kids nor your family. It was their personal matter, not your.#Anupamaa — Tannu (@abner_678) July 27, 2023

The focus again has shifted to the dilemma faced by the 3 mothers as per the PC. Kavya it seems is lying about her pregnancy, MD's heart softens when she hears a baby cry & #Anupamaa ji as usual will get the Nth number of nightmare regarding her bachcha S being in danger. pic.twitter.com/wMcRvvf6zR — A former MaAn stan ? (@shipper_maan) July 26, 2023

Sorry dkp team I've made an huge mistake assuming that the show is about #Anupamaa & her journey where it's Actually about THE REAL HERO-VANRAJ SHAH & HIS LIFE ?

SP was so right that this is his show & he's the asli hero of it?

~mujhe phirse realization karwane ke Liye shukriya pic.twitter.com/7bLePxPnyU — //CreationsNida??\\ (@ManitianF) July 25, 2023

Well, this interesting twist is indeed keeping the viewers hooked to the screens, and they are waiting for the big reveal, while some viewers are lashing out at the makers for this twist, and they claim that this is how they are keeping Vanraj Shah relevant in the show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 makes smashing entry in top five Most-Liked Hindi shows; Taarak Mehta stays on top [View Ormax List]