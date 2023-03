Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anuj is unaware that Choti Anu is being manipulated by Maaya (Chhavi Pandey). He blames Anupamaa for letting Maaya snatch Choti, their daughter away. And in the heat of the moment, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) leaves the Kapadia residence without realising the error in his ways. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) tries everything to stop him, but Anuj is not in the state to listen. He is currently blind with rage and despair and will not hear anything. The upcoming episodes of Anupamaa are going to be very emotional, as fans who want to see Anupama in Sherni's avatar will see her having a rollercoaster ride. Devika (Jaswir Kaur) sobs and laments that this is the second time Anupamaa has suffered such a great blow in her personal life. Anupamaa blames herself for her inability to cope. On the other side, Bapuji gets very tense as he believed that Anuj will never leave his daughter. Also Read - TRP Report Week 11: Anupamaa ratings drop due to MaAn differences; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai improve [Check TOP 7 TV shows]

Anupamaa: Shahs learn about Anuj leaving Anu and Kapadia house

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) leaving the house. Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa falls unconscious. Dimpy calls Samar and informs him that Anuj has left Anupamaa and Kapadia Mansio. We can clearly see that Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is very happy as Anuj and Anupamaa are having differences. It seems as though he wants Anupamaa back in his life. The demure and submissive Anupamaa, who was once his wife. But he does not know that Anupamaa has moved on with Anuj and is not the same Anupamaa who would do everything at his command. Will Anupamaa move back with the Shahs or will she still live in the Kapadia mansion? The upcoming episodes are going to be very interesting for fans.

Having said that, the separation track of Anupamaa and Anuj is not according to the taste of fans. The online fans are slamming the makers for ruining MaAn for them. But fans need to remember that Anupamaa is a very hopeful woman. She will not give up so easily.

Watch the latest Anupamaa promo video here:

Maaya to manipulate Anuj

As per the latest buzz, it is said that Anuj will leave Kapadia Mansion and wander aimlessly down the road. Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) will see him and take him to her house. It seems Maaya will take advantage of this situation and try to manipulate Anuj. However, Choti Anu (Asmi Deo) will come to his rescue. She will make Anuj realise that Maaya is the one behind all the troubles. Fans are excited about the upcoming twist. While they are in support of MaAns reunion, they don't want Aunpamaa to forgive Anuj so easily if he seeks repentance.

Will Anuj's departure break Anupamaa, or will she face adversity with a brave face as usual?