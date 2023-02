By now, everyone knows Anupamaa. Rajan Shahi's TV show has been ruling the TRP charts for ages. Starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, Anupamaa has become a favourite of all. There are many ardent fan followers of the show who dedicatedly discuss ever detail of the show, especially the storyline, on social media. Currently, Maya is trying to take over Anupamaa's position in the Kapadia mansion and is also trying to woo him while Anupamaa stays busy taking care of Toshu. In the upcoming episode, we wil see Maya trying to crack a deal with Anuj Kapadia. Also Read - Anupamaa: Makers of Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna to extend separation track? This is what we know [Exclusive]

All about upcoming twist in , and 's show

Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna has gone on a school trip with Chhoti Anu and Maya. Since Anupamaa could not come, he took Maya along with them. They enjoy as Chhoti Anu, Anuj and Maya perform activities together. Then Maya dances too. Later, in a tent, Maya trues to crack a deal with Anuj Kapadia. She says that she wants to extend her stay in Kapadia mansion by one month. She says that Chhoti Anu will either choose her or them and no one should miss out on spending some good memories with Chhoti Anu. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING spoilers: Anu decides to part ways from Anuj, Vanraj wants his first wife back; here's what will happen in the upcoming episodes

Surprisingly, Anuj Kapadia agrees to this. He gives into her demand and says that she can live with them for one more month. Initially, the deal was only for 15 days. It was Anupamaa who had made this deal. One wonders how will Anupamaa react to Anuj Kapadia's decision? Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING twists: Kavya loses interest in Vanraj; Anuj gets hooked seeing Maya dance

Watch Anupamaa video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupamafanpage (@anupamafanpage267)

Meanwhile, a source exclusively told us that the makers do not have plans to extend MaAn's separation track very long. Will Maya have trouble soon? Watch this space for more entertainment news.