Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa recently took a leap, and the story has completely changed. Be it Anuj and Anupamaa's relationship or the dynamics in Shah house, the story looks fresh and appealing. As we have already informed you, the new story will focus more on Anupamaa's journey in America. Her journey toward her dream and self-discovery are some upcoming tracks that fans are most excited to watch. Below is a list of twists you can expect to come in Anupamaa.

Anupamaa: Anu reaches America

In the upcoming episode, you will see how Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) has finally reached America. After being adamant about not going to America, she finally agrees to visit her dream country. Back in India, she had a dream where her late mother stated that it was her dream, too, to see her daughter fly to America. For the sake of her mother, Anupamaa decides to leave for the foreign country. Also Read - Anupamaa: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sachin Tyagi to replace Anuj Kapadia in Anu's life?

Anupamaa to meet Anuj in America

The makers have already released promo where it can be seen that both Anupamaa and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) are in America. While Anupamaa works in America, Anuj may have visited the country for some work commitment. In the upcoming episode, there's a massive possibility that Anuj and Anupamaa may meet each other in America. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu-Anuj divorce, Dimpy and Kavya blessed with boy and girl – check out MAJOR post leap updates

Anupamaa's American journey to be filled with struggles

Anupamaa has succeeded in reaching America but unfortunately the journey is not going to be easy. Anupamaa reaches the restaurant where she was supposed to work. However, upon her arrival she finds out that due to some legal technicalities, the restaurant has temporarily been shut down. Anupamaa worries as now she is clueless where to go for help. It is stated that she will eventually find work in a restaurant by the help of strangers.

The changed dynamics in Kapadia family

Till now the there is no sign of Anuj or the Kapadia family in the recent episodes. Post leap, Malti Devi will be the one heading Kapadia family. She has a great hold on the family and every minute detail in the house is decided by her. Anuj has completely invested herself in Choti Anu and his business. He doesn't interfere much in family matters.

Choti Anu's introduction

Choti Anu was the reason behind Anuj and Anupamaa's separation. While it's confirmed that Asmi Deo who use to play Choti Anu has bid adieu to the show, it's been speculated that Barrister Babu fame Aurra Bhatnagar will reprise the role of Anuj's daughter. Choti Anu is the most loved person in the Kapadia family. Malti Devi makes sure that Choti Anu doesn't gets bothered by Anupamaa's absence. Choti Anu still misses Anupamaa, but she also hates her mother for leaving her midway.

The upcoming episode of Anupamaa will undoubtedly be exciting. Let's wait and watch what the makers have stored more for the audience.