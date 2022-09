In the current episode of Anupamaa, Kinjal gives birth to a beautiful baby girl and the entire family beams with joy. On the other hand, Paritosh seems to be missing from the hospital and Rakhi Dave accuses him of cheating on her daughter. Anu on the other hand tells Toshu to reveal the truth. She even threatens him to reveal the truth. Meanwhile, Anuj's heath stories even more in the absence of Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twists: Anuj goes into coma, Barkha-Ankush to take over Anu's property

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and little Anu are all in the same room, when he falls from the bed. His condition gets worsens and Anu starts calling Kaka. Barkha and Ankush rush for help and call the doctor. The doctor checks Anuj and says that he has not been able to recover completely after brain surgery. He even says that it is important for a person to stay with Anuj all the time. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia opens eyes post brain surgery; MaAn fans celebrate 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste' moment [View Tweets]

Both Kinjal and Anuj remember Anupamaa. Baa tells Anupamaa that she will not be able to do everything alone and that she has to take care of Kinjal. Anu gets upset as she misses Anuj badly and wants to go home. On the other hand, Anuj falls to the ground and suffered minor injuries. The next day he gets up and does not remember his injury. Anuj forgets about Kinjal's delivery. Anupamaa gets shocked seeing Anuj. She tries her level best to make Anuj remember his memory by showing Kinjal's newborn daughter's picture. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twists: Pakhi ousts Anu from Shah house; calls her a 'kalank'

Advertisement

Watch the video -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anupama?? (@anupama_star_plus_officially)

On the other hand, Anupamaa, Vanraj, and the entire Shah family will get shocked knowing Paritosh's affair. Vanraj gets surprised to know about his son's affair and feels guilty. Vanraj tries to make Paritosh understand but the latter shuts his father as he says that he had cheated on his mother.