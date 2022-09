In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj gets upset with Anu and starts yelling at her. On the other hand, Baa scolds Choti Anu and leaves her crying. Rakhi exposes Toshu's extra-marital affair and leaves everyone shocked. Anupamaa and Vanraj could not believe that Toshu cheated on Kinjal during her pregnancy. Anu confronts Toshu and gets angry at him. Also Read - Anupamaa: Alma Hussein REVEALS about her bond with co-star Paras Kalnawat; here's what she said

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj gets a gift for his wife Anuoamaa. He apologises for his action and feels sorry about it. He tells Anu that he feels he is becoming like Vanraj. Anupamaa stops him and says that he is not Vanraj. She even tries to calm him down. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: One more blow to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Paras Kalnawat on leaving Anupamaa for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and more

Watch the promo -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROHIT FF (@_love_u_anupamaa_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROHIT FF (@_love_u_anupamaa_)

Advertisement

In the middle of Kinjal and Toshu's daughter's naming ceremony, Anu gets Toshu's phone in her hand. She sees Sanjana's voice message. She gets to know that Sanjana is coming from Rajkot to Ahmedabad. Anupamaa loses her calm at Toshu and drags him to the corner. Anu will expose Toshu's truth in front of everyone.

On the other hand, Kinjal and Paritosh's photo frame falls on the ground by Anupamaa. Anu starts remembering Rakhi's words about Toshu. Anu will now try her level best to get Kinjal and Toshu separated. She even remembers the promise that she made to Rakhi that she will support Kinjal.