In the current episode of Anupamaa, makers are leaving no stone unturned in making the show entertaining for the viewers. Meanwhile, Maya is trying to get Anuj and tries her level best to snatch him from Anupama. On the other hand, Vanraj is once again falling in love with Anupamaa and desperately wants his old life back. Maya bakes a cake for Choti Anu and is about to cut it with Anuj when Anupamaa enters the house. She cuts the cake with Anuj and Choti Anu. Seeing Anupamaa, Maya gets shocked. Anupamaa promises Choti Anu and Anuj that she will go on the picnic with them. Anuj refuses Anupamaa to break Choti's heart and she promises that she will not let her down.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj does not allow Anu to go on a picnic with Choti Anu. Anupamaa gets teary-eyed after Anuj's refusal and he tries to calm her down. The next day, Anupamaa showers love on Choti Anu, but Maya takes her away from Anu. Anupamaa feels bad seeing Maya and Anuj sitting in the car together.

On the other hand, Vanraj tries to talk to Kavya. She tells him that she has lost her heart on him and no more loves him. She even tells Vanraj that when he tries to touch her, she feels like a stranger. Kavya warns Vanraj that she will not let him ruin her career. As Maya, Anuj, and Choti Anu go out for a picnic, people mistakenly think she is his wife. Anuj tells everyone that Maya is Choti Anu's mother. But, later Anuj gets hooked on Maya's dance.