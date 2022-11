In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu gets surrounded by goons and on the other hand, Anuj gets the intuition that his wife is in danger. Anu tries her level best to save her life from the goons and run away. The goons catch Anupamaa and warn her to be in the place of Dimple. Meanwhile, Anuj waits for Anu at home and she reaches Kapadia house. She screams looking at Anuj and runs to hug him. Anupamaa falls lifelessly in his arms. Anuj gets hurt seeing Anupamaa in terrible condition and feels guilty for not helping her. Dimple fears seeing Anu's condition. She decides to leave the house as she does not want danger in Anu's family. She gets to know that she is the root cause of all the trouble. Anu stops Dimple on time and tries to calm her down. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sajid Khan's eviction from Bigg Boss 16, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans furious with Neil Bhatt aka Virat and more

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Dimple decides to take admitted to Anupamaa's academy after Anu tells her to move on in life and fight for justice. Anu will be on her way home when molesters will attack her. She will click their pictures as she wants them to get arrested. Anuj goes to take Choti Anu and arranges for security. Vanraj gets shocked to know about the events. On the other hand, Adhik says that Pakhi went out with her friends to party and has not returned home. Shahs start searching for Pakhi. Later, Pakhi rushes to Adhik and hugs him as she narrates that a cab driver tried to kidnap her. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer's kiss in Bigg Boss 16, Shehnaaz Gill slams security guard and more

Watch Anupamaa promo -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ??????? ❤ (@anupmaa01m)

Meanwhile, Anuj and Choti Anu will suffer a fatal accident. The two will be rushed to the hospital for treatment. Anupamaa will be shocked by the happenings. What will happen next? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming shocking twist: Samar to marry Dimpy after Nirmit leaves her post assault