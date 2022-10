In the current epsode of Anupamaa, Anuj gets Anu's admission to Pakhi's college. Anuj and Anu are on cloud nine with their happiness. Baa and Pakhi's mood gets spoiled as Anu gets college admission. Baa questions Anupamaa's going to college and also talks about ruining their family's pretisge.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu goes to college with Anuj on the bike and the two spend romantic time together. Meanwhile, Pakhi creates a ruckus in Shah House and says that she will not go to college as her mother is ruining her honour. She blames Anu for keeping an eye on her. Samar reveals the truth to Pakhi, but she is not ready to understand.

On the other hand, Barkha gets worried about Adhik and Pakhi's marriage. She accuses Adhik of planning and making Pakhi fall in love with him to grab Anuj's business. She goes to Vanraj and reveals Adhik's truth in front of him. Vanraj directly calls Anupamaa but she refuses to go home. She says that from now she will concentrate on her studies.

Anuj drops Anu in college and promises to wait for her. Anu's first day in college gets special.