In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu is unable to give time to her daughter Choti Anu and her husband Anuj. She juggles between the Kapadia family and the Shah family. Anuj tells him to carry on her responsibility towards their daughter. But as Vanraj, Kavya, and Kinjal go out for work, Anu has to take care of who is unwell. Anu decides to cook food for everyone and is unable to reach Choti's school for the dance function. After her work gets done, she rushes to school but gets a bit late. She is unable to dance as the competition gets over. Choti Anu and Anuj gets shattered due to Anupamaa. Also Read - SaiRat of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, AbhiRa of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more TV love stories that took a bizarre turn leaving viewers in daze [View Pics]

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj gets upset with Anu for letting down their daughter Choti and gets to know that she got late due to Pari. Anupamaa looks at Anuj with hope, but he ignores her. She tries to hold his hand, but he leaves her in anger. The makers will add various twists and turns that will leave viewers hooked to the screens. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah trumps Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sees a spike: Check TOP 10 Most-liked TV shows

Watch Anupamaa's promo video -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupamaa.show_1 (@anupama_show_1)

Moreover, Anupamaa and Anuj will get into a massive fight wherein he will blame her for taking Choti's love for granted. He even taunts the Shah family and even taunts Anu for choosing her maayka before her sasural. Anuj lashes out at Anupamaa and Leela enjoys the scene. Bapuji witnesses a huge fight between Anuj and Anupamaa and feels guilty. He suffers a major heart attack and the entire family gets panicked. Leela blames Anupamaa for the tragedy. Anuj loses his calm at Leela and makes Anupamaa understand that she has her own family. What will happen next? Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twists: Anuj accuses Anu for taking their daughter's love for granted; Choti Anu calls her irresponsible mother