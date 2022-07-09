In the current episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj is all set to separate to Pakhi and Adik. Anu tries to explain Vanraj, but he does not listen to her. Barkha on the other hand tells Anu about her boutique plan. She tells Anu to help her with the funds. But, Anu tells her to make the proposed plan and explain her. Meanwhile, Pakhi secretly meets Adik and the two spend romantic time together. Adik tells Barkha his entire plan to take over Anupamaa's property. Also Read - Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly calls meeting Ranbir Kapoor a dream come true: 'I LOVVVVEEEEE HIM'

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu catches Pakhi and Adik red-handed. While she gets into a conversation with Pakhi and Adik, Vanraj catches them. He loses her calm at Anupamaa and accuses her of spoiling her daughter's life. On the other hand, Anuj will get to know the truth about his brother and sister-in-law Barkha. Anuj will get to know that Ankush and Barkha are behind his property. Anuj even learns that Adik is using Anupamaa's daughter Pakhi to get her property.

Anuj plans to reveal their truth in front of Anupamaa and rushes to meet her. He goes to the office and tells Anu to not give the property to anyone. Anuj's behaviour leaves Anupamaa stressed. She asks him the reason behind his worry, but he tells her to promise him. Meanwhile, a glass from the office will fall on Anuj.