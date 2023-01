In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj will lose his temper with Shah family and will accuse them of not allowing Anu to live her life. On the other hand, Baa will insist on leaving the house and will start packing her bags. Anuj and Baa will get into a heated argument, but Dimpy tries to stop Baa from leaving the house. Anupamaa tries talking to Kavya and the latter tells her that after staying with everyone for a year she has started feeling suffocated as she does not get time to talk to her husband Vanraj. She even salutes Anupamaa for giving 26 years to the family. Anu misses Anuj badly. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tunisha Sharma's ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan sent to judicial custody for 14 days; Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly reveals her New Year 2023 plans and more

Meanwhile, Bapuji meets with an accident and everyone gets panicked. Baa accues Anuj and Anupamaa for Bapuji's accident. Vanraj and Anuj get into a fight. Anuj tells Anu to prioritize her life before it is too late.

Watch Anupamaa promo video -

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj gets irritated with the daily dose of drama and wants peace in his house. Choti Anu decides to go to her friend's farmhouse and their car meets with an accident. Choti Anu gets injured badly and rushes to the hospital. Anuj and Anupamaa rush to the hospital to meet their daughter. There are rumours that Choti Anu will not be able to survive post this tragic car accident and will breathe her last in Anuj and Anupamaa's arms. Choti Anu's death will bring a huge gap between Anuj and Anupamaa. Anuj will blame Anu for Choti's accident. Will Anuj and Anupamaa part ways?