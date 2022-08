Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles is ruling the TRP charts. The makers are trying to bring a lot of twists and turns to make it interesting for the viewers. A few days ago, it was revealed that Anuj will meet with an accident and he will be left paralyzed. A promo of the same was also launched by the makers. While Gaurav’s fans were a bit upset with this track, there’s a new twist in the story that not just Anuj, but even Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will meet with an accident. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly takes Mumbai Metro to beat the traffic; shares videos of her cute co-passengers [View Posts]

In a recent episode, after puja in the temple, Anuj decides to go and meet Vanraj alone. Anupamaa doesn't want him to go, but he insists on going. After the episode got over, the makers showcased a promo in which they show that an accident has taken place and after reaching the accident spot, Anu shouts Anuj's name and Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) shouts V, and they both cry inconsolably. So now, this hints that not just Anuj, but even Vanraj has met with an accident.

We are sure fans of Anupamaa simply can't wait to know what's going to happen next. In the recent episode, MaAn fans also got a chance to see Anu and Anuj share some romantic moments.

Yesterday, Rupali also posted a video on Instagram in which she was shaking a leg with Gaurav on the song Laal Ishq. It was a treat for MaAn fans. Check out the video below…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Well, Anupamaa has been in the news for Paras Kalnawat’s ousted from the show. The actor, who played the role of Samar, decided to do Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and that’s why the makers of Anupamaa terminated his contract. Sagar Parekh has joined the show as the new Samar.